WWE News: Abyss on The Broken Hardys gimmick, working with Hulk Hogan

Abyss has been working for TNA since the year 2003.

Abyss has adopted a new look after being unmasked recently

What’s the story?

TNA superstar Abyss appeared on the latest episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and provided his thoughts on the transformation of Matt and Jeff Hardy to The Broken Hardys. He also discussed his experience of working alongside the legendary Hulk Hogan.

In case you didn’t know…

Abyss’ real name is Christopher Joseph Parks and he made his TNA debut back in 2003. During his near 14-year tenure with the promotion, Abyss has won a number of championships including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the TNA X Division Championship, the TNA Television Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship. ‘The Monster’ has worked with almost all the big names that have been associated with TNA such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan and Sting among others.

The heart of the matter

About The Broken Hardys gimmick adopted by Matt and Jeff Hardy, Abyss said that it is incredible and also groundbreaking for a number of reasons, appreciating Matt in particular. He claimed that all the angles that he has shared with them have been very unique. Abyss added that it has been a fantastic collective effort from a number of people. He stated:

“I think it is incredible and awesome. I think it is groundbreaking in a lot of different ways. Matt and Jeff both have reinvented themselves and Matt really is the character and he is that. So it is such a great transition for them, so unique the whole angle with the Delete or Decay stuff, The Great War at Bound For Glory and everything that we have done with them has been incredible and very different and very talked about. It has been fantastic and a great effort by a lot of different people.”

When asked for his thoughts on working with ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan, he admitted that he was honoured to share ring space with one of the greatest icons in the pro-wrestling business and they got along very well. Abyss referred to it as another great moment in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

“(Hulk) it was another a true honor to work with one of, if not the biggest icons in wrestling. To work with him and have a relationship and get to know him and be around him and we got along fantastic. It was a great expereince and another great moment in my career.”

What next?

With a number of his former TNA associates having headed in several directions over the past few years, it may be Abyss’ turn to consider other options, too.

Sportskeeda’s Take

During the past two decades, Abyss has been one of the most unique superstars in the pro-wrestling arena and has been quite successful in establishing his own identity. If he ever decides to quit TNA, his vast experience in the business can prove to be valuable for whichever promotion he chooses to work for.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com