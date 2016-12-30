WWE News: AJ Styles promoted as WWE Champion for post-Royal Rumble event

Thanks to a WWE Live event promotional video, the winner of the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble may have been released

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 30 Dec 2016, 03:05 IST

Don’t expect John Cena to tie Ric Flair for the most world title reigns at the Royal Rumble.





According to WrestleZone, there is a commercial for a WWE Live event in Grand Forks, ND on February 4th that is promoting a match between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose for the WWE World Championship. The live event is being held at the Alerus Center, and they just posted the promotional video to their Facebook page.

John Cena made his return to Smackdown Live this week after an absence to film the second season of his show American Grit and to host Saturday Night Live. He announced that he would take on the winner of the main event between AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin where Styles would come out on top.

The key information that this story provides is the fact that John Cena wouldn’t get his 16th world title reign; which would tie him with Ric Flair for most reigns in pro wrestling history. It would also show that the WWE is ready to go ahead with AJ Styles as their champion on their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

The key question that comes from this video is “who would face AJ Styles at WrestleMania”? The answer could very well be Dean Ambrose, who AJ Styles took the title from this past September at WWE Backlash or it could be the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble match itself.

While the card is always subject to change, this video may have not only revealed to us the result of a key match at the Royal Rumble, but also for one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania as well. On a side note, the 2017 Royal Rumble would markSend us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com the one-year anniversary of AJ Styles’ debut in the WWE. Check out a video of that debut below:

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com