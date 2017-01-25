WWE News: Akira Tozawa to make his Main Roster debut next week

The Japanese wrestling star has been working on NXT house shows for a while.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 25 Jan 2017, 14:52 IST

Tozawa is best known for his stint with Dragon Gate

What's the story?

According to the latest reports from Wrestlinginc, Japanese wrestling star Akira Tozawa is set to make his Main Roster debut next week during the Cruiserweight exclusive show 205 Live. The same was confirmed by WWE on their official Twitter account.

In case you didn't know...

Akira Tozawa is a Japanese wrestler who made his wrestling debut back in April 2005. Since his debut, he has worked for companies such as Chikara, Dragon Gate USA, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Tozawa was announced as a part of WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament on 31st March 2016.

He was defeated by Gran Metalik in the third round of the tournament. WWE announced him to be a part of the Raw Cruiserweight Division in September last year and he was revealed to be a part of the 205 Live roster in November.

The heart of the matter

Recently, there have been reports of officials being worried about 205 Live. It's been said that the show is not doing as expected, and in the past several weeks we have seen WWE trying to elevate the Cruiserweight exclusive show.

The addition of Neville in the Cruiserweight Division was a good decision and now the debut of Akira looks to be another right move towards making the show more interesting. You can watch the video package WWE posted from their official twitter account, announcing the debut of Akira Tozawa below:

What's next?

Akira worked on WWE's tour of Japan last year where he teamed up with Tajiri and faced DIY in a losing effort. Since then he has been working at NXT Live events.

Till now the company has held off his debut on WWE TV for some reason, but with the latest announcement, we will finally get to see the Cruiserweight Star competing in the division he belongs to.

Sportskeeda's take

While the addition of Tozawa will make 205 Live more interesting, the officials will need to do a lot more than that for the show to actually pick up some momentum.

