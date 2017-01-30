WWE News: Anderson & Gallows defeat Cesaro & Sheamus, become New Raw Tag Team Champions

The Club have added a big feather to their WWE cap.

Gallows & Anderson got their inevitable championship in WWE

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated Cesaro & Sheamus on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. The match saw two referees to prevent the dusty finish of a few weeks ago on RAW. The Club then had pinned Cesaro, but due to Sheamus having attacked the original referee, the win was ruled as a disqualification.

However, the “two referees” stipulation benefited Gallows & Anderson this time around, as Karl Anderson pinned Cesaro with a roll-up aided with a fistful of tights. One of the referees was taken out during the match, but the second referee was present to hit the 3 count.

The match was an all-out, faced paced, brawl match. Cesaro and Sheamus had dominated a large part of the match, but it was the former IWGP Tag Team Champions who got away with it.

Many members of the WWE Universe have been hoping for The Club to win the Tag Team Championships for a long time. There was a lot of criticism towards how The Club were booked in WWE. However, the tag team championship win was inevitable, and the Royal Rumble was The Club’s night.

Gallows & Anderson winning the tag team titles will likely help create a larger sense of legitimacy which many believe they have lacked since coming into WWE. It will be interesting to see if The Club come out on top in their next feud.