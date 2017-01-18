WWE News: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler will be the official announcers for Royal Rumble

Lawler returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

Royal Rumble appears to be the most stacked in WWE history

What’s the story?

On tonight’s episode of Talking Smack, Renee Young announced that Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler will be the official announcers for the Royal Rumble event. Although this is great news for WWE fans, it appears that Lawler’s gig for the Rumble is on a temporary one-time basis.

In case you didn’t know...

Jerry Lawler returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown before being super kicked by Dolph Ziggler, who many believe was the reason for Lawler’s heart attack in September of 2012.

Jerry Lawler To Call The WWE Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/Xso5Lmq9qb — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 18, 2017

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler was recently removed from WWE’s pre-show back in December of 2016 and stated that the WWE removed him from television as a cost-cutting measure. Lawler stated that the move was ultimately decided by WWE Producer Kevin Dunn, and he maintained that he has no issue with the decision to keep him off television.

While Lawler was disappointed about not being on television up until this point, he stated that he understood where Kevin Dunn was coming from, as he knows that Dunn is a financial-minded individual.

What’s next?

As Jerry Lawler has pointed out, he is still under the basic WWE contract, and while his contract had expired this month, it looks as though a deal was reached to have him call for the Royal Rumble, but obviously if a deal is reached, it wouldn’t be anything more than hosting the WWE Hall of Fame, and perhaps things for the WWE Network.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is great news for WWE fans. You have the future of the ‘Color Commentator’ for years to come in Corey Graves. You have Michael Cole, who is rumoured to take a step back from his commentating duties to focus on working more backstage, and now you have Jerry Lawler returning to call the Royal Rumble.

This makes the Royal Rumble one of the biggest ones in history, especially hearing a familiar voice in Jerry Lawler. Nobody does it better than Lawler, and everyone here at Sportskeeda is very excited to see him make his return on January 29th, 2017.

