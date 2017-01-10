WWE News: Baron Corbin trolls fan on twitter

And you thought only Kevin Owens has the skills to handle criticising fans on twitter.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 10 Jan 2017, 13:00 IST

Corbin showed his unseen funny side while replying to the fan

What's the story?

When it comes to WWE, Kevin Owens is known as the king of Twitter Trolls. However, it looks like another star has considerable skills of giving funny replies to the fans who target WWE Stars on Twitter.

As noted by GiveMeSport, SmackDown's Baron Corbin was recently criticised by a fan on Twitter. Responding to him, the former NXT Star showed his sense of humour while also trolling the fan in the process.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32. He was revealed as a surprise entrant for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. At the time of his debut, many believed Corbin was not ready for the main roster and that he should have been kept on NXT for some more time before being called up.

You can watch his debut match below:

The heart of the matter

As reported by the site, a Denver area fan recently made a tweet criticising the SmackDown Star. He said that both his character and talent level were low and the NXT Veteran should be sent back to the development territory of WWE.

Replying to the accusation made by the fan, Baron revealed his unseen funny side and showed the side effects of not choosing your profile picture carefully:

.@Broncojuggalo @WWE @WWENXT just let this picture of yourself be my insult, it's worse than anything I could say. pic.twitter.com/j5Hthgeyh4 — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 9, 2017

What's next?

Baron Corbin has emerged as one of the prominent heels of SmackDown roster ever since the brand split. While he may not be ready for the main event scene just yet, it looks like Corbin will get a push sooner or later.

SportsKeeda's take

It's still arguable whether it was the right call from WWE officials to bring Corbin on the Main Roster at the time of WrestleMania 32.

Although this recent tweet incident shows that fans should be respectful to a star even when they are criticising him, and they should definitely cross check their profile picture before messing with a celebrity on Twitter.

