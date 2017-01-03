WWE News: Bayley will take on Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble

Bayley overcame a terrifying obstacle in the form of Nia Jax to become number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jan 2017, 11:34 IST

Bayley was put to the test against Nia Jax on RAW

What’s the story?

The Queen of pay per view, Charlotte will face Bayley at the Royal Rumble for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Bayley defeated Nia Jax on RAW to cement herself as the number one contender for the Women’s Championship this Monday night on Raw. Watch their encounter below:

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley and Charlotte have entered a heated rivalry ever since Charlotte Flair became the four-time Women’s Champion at Roadblock: End of the Line. Charlotte Flair, however, has not been at her best against Bayley as Bayley, at one point, held three victories over the RAW Women’s Champion.

The last one of those victories came under questionable circumstances as replays showed that Charlotte’s shoulder was above the mat when she was pinned. As a result, the win was nullified, and Charlotte got her revenge by beating Bayley last week on RAW with Dana Brooke as the special guest referee.

The heart of the matter

Bayley took Stephanie McMahon’s scepticism about being a main event talent in her stride, as she took on the dominating Nia Jax for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship. Despite being physically overwhelmed by Jax, Bayley hung on and kept fighting.

Nia Jax toyed with Bayley for most of the match, but the Huggable One delivered a titanic Bayley-to-Belly of the ropes to Nia Jax to pick up the win. Bayley had some support, though, in the form of Sasha Banks who has had her issues with Nia Jax in the past. Sasha provided the distraction that enabled Bayley to pick up the win.

What’s next?

The next stop for Bayley is the Royal Rumble, where she will have a date with destiny as she tries to dethrone the Queen. In a riveting contest, Bayley will take on Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Sportskeeda's Take

Charlotte has had a brilliant start to her career in the WWE. Her win-loss ratio in her first 20 pay per view matches is 18-2, a record that even surpasses the likes of Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker.

By pure numbers alone, Charlotte Flair is the favourite to retain at the Royal Rumble. Moreover, rumour has it that Charlotte’s unbeaten pay per streak will be broken at WrestleMania by none other than Bayley.

So WWE might use their Royal Rumble clash to further intensify the feud that will culminate at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

