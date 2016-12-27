WWE News: Big Show calls out Big Shaq for WrestleMania on Twitter

Show takes to Twitter to hype his bout.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 27 Dec 2016, 17:19 IST

WrestleMania will be the showdown for these giants

It looks like there is going to be a showdown of giants on the grandest stage of them all this year. The world’s largest athlete Big Show and Shaquel O’Neil are teasing a potential showdown at WrestleMania this year. Yesterday, Big Show called out Shaq on Twitter to tease this potential match all the more.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Big Show and Shaq faced off in a potentially explosive situation. It would be an understatement to say that the crowd went nuts when they both got physical in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which was won by Baron Corbin.

Ever since then, the duo had been teasing a showdown. The back and forth banter had been going on for a while after WrestleMania. But, for some time lately, the duo have been far more silent. Now, suddenly Big Show has taken to Twitter to tease the war again.

Big Show recently tweeted the following:

As one can see from the picture, it is very clear that The Big Show has been trying to get into shape for a potential match. Ater having lost a considerable amount of weight, it won’t be much of a surprise if the match indeed takes place on the grandest stage.

Given Vince McMahon’s fondness for the big guys, it is only evident that the duo will face off at WrestleMania 33.

As of this writing, Shaq has not replied to Big Show’s challenge. Given Shaq’s personality, it is certain he will reply soon to this challenge and WWE Universe would be watching eagerly how this story develops.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com