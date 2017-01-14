WWE News: Bobby Fish Faces ROH World Champion After Shooting Down WWE Rumors

Bobby Fish is vying to win his first ROH World Championship

Booby Fish looks to be next in line for a top spot in Ring of Honor

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor has a stacked card for their Manhattan Mayhem event, occurring on March 4th. Along with CHAOS member Will Ospreay taking on CMLL star Dragon Lee, the main event will be three-time (and current) Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole competing against former ROH Television Champion Bobby Fish.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Adam Cole and Bobby Fish have been in recent talks to jump over to the WWE brand. However, both decided to stay with ROH. PWTorch broke the news about Fish re-signing.

“PWTorch has learned that Bobby Fish has re-signed with Ring of Honor. Fish had temporarily agreed to dates with the company in 2017 after his last contract expired. The length of Fish’s new contract has not been confirmed yet. Fish entertained offers from WWE, NJPW, and TNA, all of whom expressed interest in signing him, but ultimately Fish decided to stay with ROH.”

Based on numerous reports, all roads are pointing to Fish’s former ReDRagon teammate, Kyle O’Reilly, to appear in WWE for the NXT brand. Just recently, Fish showed his devotion to ROH after re-signing with the company. O’Reilly only held the title from Final Battle to Wrestle Kingdom 11, lasting just about one month.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Fish looks to be taking O’Reilly’s place as one of the top stars of the company. Being loyal to ROH for the past four years, Fish has gained a strong enough following to be adequately placed in a top slot. Fish and Cole have locked horns on many occasions, and have good chemistry in the ring together.

Sportskeeda’s take

Staying with Ring of Honor is a good move for Bobby Fish. Here, he can become a top name for the company, and has a stronger change to win the ROH World Championship than winning the NXT Championship anytime soon. Similar to Roderick Strong, his namesake alone would give him a good start for NXT, but it will most likely take him a while to be in any major storylines, which would make him feel as if his career is backtracking. With a bit more time in ROH, his stock can rise, which would give him a better opportunity to succeed if he decided to come to WWE.