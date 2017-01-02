WWE News: Booker T says he would have given Brock Lesnar a harsher punishment for failed drug test

Booker T feels that Lesnar should have disciplined accordingly for his failed drug tests.

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jan 2017, 21:11 IST

Brock Lesnar obliterated Mark Hunt during their UFC encounter

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said on his podcast that Brock Lesnar should have been punished for what he did during his UFC bout against Mark Hunt. Booker said that the punishment that Lesnar was handed did not fit the crime.

In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests around UFC 200, after his match with Mark Hunt. He tested positive for the oestrogen blocker Clomiphene, which is a banned substance. Lesnar was slapped with a $250,000 fine and suspended for a year from active competition.

Lesnar was given a fight purse of $2.5 million for UFC 200. Keeping that in mind, $250,000 is a meagre 10%, this decision has been met with a lot of criticism and ridicule. It's hardly a steep penalty for a man who earns million a year in salary and royalties.

He isn't going to lose sleep over the year suspension either because his work with the WWE would have limited when he could fight in the Octagon.

Booker mentioned that Lesnar failing two tests was a huge issue and reprimanding him just $250,000 and a one year ban was not harsh enough.

On his online podcast, Heated Conversations, Booker said that he would have made Lesnar share half of his match fee with Mark Hunt, as well as a suspension for Lesnar. Booker T wanted to make sure that the other fighters in the promotion would not be frustrated with the lack of punishment for a big star like Lesnar.

Lesnar continues to be a star attraction in the WWE and is capable of selling out arenas on his own. He currently holds one of the most lucrative contracts in the WWE and is one of the richest WWE Superstars.

He will continue to reign supreme as The Beast Incarnate despite the suspension imposed on him by the UFC. However, his career inside the Octagon may be all but over.

Lesnar has often made it clear that he is a businessman. He does not care about the fans and most certainly, does not care about what anyone else in the locker room thinks of him. Brock Lesnar is too big of a name to be ruffled by what Booker T says.

He will go on his merry way of destroying opponents and making sweet paychecks. Moreover, Lesnar has bigger things to worry about - an individual known as Goldberg.

