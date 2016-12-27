WWE News: Braun Strowman plows through an unlucky fan during Monday Night Raw

Looks like Braun Strowman is not a big fan of taking selfies.

If all these Superstars can’t take on Strowman, what chance does a fan have?

It is one thing to cheer your favourite stars and boo despicable heels on Monday Night Raw amidst the crowd, but it is entirely a different matter to be clipped by a running monster as he rushes past by you. One unlucky fan had that sad misfortune on this week’s Raw when the monstrous Braun Strowman gave chase to Sami Zayn.

The program between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman has been gathering steam as of late. It all started with Strowman annihilating Sami Zayn a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw and forcing Mick Foley to call off the match before Strowman could do Zayn any permanent harm.

Naturally, the Underdog from the Underground didn't take it kindly and went on a warpath with Mick Foley to get a shot at Strowman. Two weeks ago, Foley relented and gave Zayn an opportunity to regain his honour in a 10-minute match against Stowman at Roadblock.

Though Zayn barely prevailed in the match, he took one hell of a beating during the course of the match. The monster Braun Strowman was enraged that Zayn escaped his clutches and demanded Foley to feed him Zayn last week on Raw.

When Foley revealed that Zayn was absent, Strowman went on a warpath to decimate several of the Superstars last week including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

This week on Raw, Stephanie McMahon granted Braun Stowman an opportunity against Zayn next week in a Last Man Standing match. Later, when Strowman sought to make an example of Rollins for the following week, Zayn interrupted the proceedings to attack the monster to send him a message of his own.

In the fallout of the attack, Strowman gave chase to a retreating Zayn through the audience. It was during that chase that the unfortunate moment happened. Strowman, who was chasing Zayn, clipped into an unwitting fan who was in his path.

While it may sound nothing serious, the unwitting fan will surely tell you what it feels like to be tackled by a 6-foot-8, 385-pound monster.

It is surely not an experience that he would relish. If there is one Superstar on the roster, who shouldn’t tackle an unwitting fan, then it is Braun Stowman. The incident occurs around the 50-second mark in the below video.

But then again, if a monster is rushing towards you, you shouldn’t try to take a selfie. Noelle Foley commented on this unintentional tackle of the fan in a sarcastic manner.

I'm pretty sure Braun just took out a fan while chasing Sami Zayn #RAW pic.twitter.com/HHriROyCFY — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) December 27, 2016

