WWE News: Braun Strowman to face Sami Zayn next week

Braun Strowman would finally get retribution next week!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 27 Dec 2016, 08:48 IST

Braun Strowman has improved leaps and bounds, post brand split

This Monday night on Raw, Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced a Last Man Standing match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman for the first edition of the flagship show RAW in the new year. The match was demanded by the top behemoth of the company, subsequent to the loss he suffered at the hands of Zayn at Roadblock: End of the Line, last week.

Stephanie also tried to fire him up for his forthcoming match that pitted him against Seth Rollins, as an aftermath to last week's edition of RAW. Strowman went on a spree and took out The Man and The Top Dog: Roman Reigns, in a game of sheer power.

In the opening segment of the night, both the former members of the Shield came out and presented their case to Stephanie, as both performers wanted the encounter for themselves. Rollins and Reigns went back and forth, trying to convince the Commissioner to give them a match against the giant.

However, it was Seth who got the match, while Reigns was announced to defend his United States Championship, against an opponent of Stephanie’s choosing.

The David vs. Goliath match between Zayn and Strowman at Roadblock: End of the Line, ended badly for the powerhouse as the Underdog From The Underground managed to survive for 10 minutes, and was declared the winner in a match that was limited by time.

Despite dominating the entire match, Strowman could not finish Zayn, much to the disdain of his fans.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com