WWE News: Brian Pillman's Son reaches out to Lance Storm about training for a career in pro wrestling
Brian Jr. is currently 23 years old.
What’s the story?
Brian Pillman Jr, the son of former WCW Superstar Brian Pillman has recently reached out to Lance Storm to train him for a career in pro wrestling. Brian Jr tweeted Storm, who has a Wrestling Academy, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and mentioned talking with Steve Austin about his training program.
In case you didn’t know…
Brian Pillman passed away on October 5th, 1997 because of a previously undetected heart condition, arteriosclerotic heart disease when Brian Jr. was only three years old. In fact, Brian’s father also died of similar causes several years back.
The heart of the matter
Brian Jr., who is 23 years old, currently resides in Kentucky. However, it appears that he is open to a move to Canada in order to train under Storm in his academy. His father, who created a legacy known as "The Loose Cannon", was a former WCW Tag Team Champion.
You can see some of the tweets exchanged between Brian Jr. and Storm below.
Also below are a few Instagram posts which indicate that Brian Jr. might be interested in taking up Pro Wrestling as a career and show him training on his own.
Yesterday I received this photo from aspiring wrestler and long time fan of my father @rcdupree It's an unreal feeling to witness the lasting impact my father has had on so many lives; inspiring them to pursue their dreams. It is unfortunate that I never got to experience his character and attitude first hand; but it's the photos, videos, and stories from fans like this that give me a medium to draw inspiration from. Thanks for the tribute @rcdupree !!! #flyinbrian #loosecannon #wwe #ecw #wcw #father #fanlove #brianpillman #inspiration
I'm not the one for New Year Resolutions and goals because I can only hope that I will continue to set goals and achieve them at any time in my life, regardless of where our Earth is in relation to the sun lol. But if you are one of those people who had a rough year or maybe you had a good one but still feel like something was missing, I encourage you all to try yoga! It has filled many of the small holes in my life; whether you crave physical fitness, peace of mind, or just being a part of a community of open hearted people.... I truly believe yoga has something to offer everyone! #flyinto2017 with me and your first class at @modoyogagreatercincinnati is free! (limit one person per class) #fly #airplane #newyear #nye #flyinbrian
What’s next?
It remains to be seen whether or not Brian Jr. indeed travels to Canada and joins Storm’s academy. Even Storm is excited about him and we could see the youngster in the ring pretty soon.
Sportskeeda’s take
Brian Pillman was one of the best wrestlers and is best known for his appearances at Stampede Wrestling in the 1980s and World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the 1990s. That his son also wants to take up wrestling as a career is something we can all look forward to.
