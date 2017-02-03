WWE News: Brian Pillman's Son reaches out to Lance Storm about training for a career in pro wrestling

Brian Jr. is currently 23 years old.

Former WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Pillman

What’s the story?

Brian Pillman Jr, the son of former WCW Superstar Brian Pillman has recently reached out to Lance Storm to train him for a career in pro wrestling. Brian Jr tweeted Storm, who has a Wrestling Academy, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and mentioned talking with Steve Austin about his training program.

In case you didn’t know…

Brian Pillman passed away on October 5th, 1997 because of a previously undetected heart condition, arteriosclerotic heart disease when Brian Jr. was only three years old. In fact, Brian’s father also died of similar causes several years back.

The heart of the matter

Brian Jr., who is 23 years old, currently resides in Kentucky. However, it appears that he is open to a move to Canada in order to train under Storm in his academy. His father, who created a legacy known as "The Loose Cannon", was a former WCW Tag Team Champion.

You can see some of the tweets exchanged between Brian Jr. and Storm below.

@GCDPills Will do. To be honest I've been looking into you to make sure first. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017

@GCDPills @flyinbrian41 I'll get back to you by the weekend. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017

@LanceStorm Got the chance to ask @steveaustinBSR about you and your training program. He only had good things to say. Eager to learn more! — The Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017

@LanceStorm Just saw as I was leaving my desk at work. Will reply this evening after some iron treatment!! — The Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017

Also below are a few Instagram posts which indicate that Brian Jr. might be interested in taking up Pro Wrestling as a career and show him training on his own.

Feeling a lot more comfortable in this pose after the arm balance workshop with @pranamaria !! The long sleeve shirt helps too..... #grasshopper #parsvabhujadandasana #modoyogagreatercincinnati A photo posted by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:11am PST

What’s next?

It remains to be seen whether or not Brian Jr. indeed travels to Canada and joins Storm’s academy. Even Storm is excited about him and we could see the youngster in the ring pretty soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Brian Pillman was one of the best wrestlers and is best known for his appearances at Stampede Wrestling in the 1980s and World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the 1990s. That his son also wants to take up wrestling as a career is something we can all look forward to.

