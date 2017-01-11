WWE News: Brock Lesnar added to the January 23rd episode of Raw

Goldberg is already scheduled for the same show.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 11 Jan 2017, 14:21 IST

What will happen when these two will face off?

What's the story?

According to the latest reports from allwrestlingnews, Brock Lesnar has been added to the January 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw. Bill Goldberg is already scheduled to appear at the same show.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg wrestled his first match in more than 11 years during Survivor Series 2016 and defeated Brock Lesnar in a time span of 1 minute and 26 seconds. On the Raw after the event, he revealed his aspirations of having another run with the World Title and announced himself as the first entrant of Royal Rumble 2017

In response, Paul Heyman also announced the participation of Lesnar in the Rumble one week later, with Lesnar's goal being the devastation of his Survivor Series opponent.

Goldberg last appeared on Raw during the January 2nd episode where he took part in the first edition of the Kevin Owens Show. The show ended with the former WCW star giving Braun Strowman a spear along with Roman Reigns.

You can watch the first instalment of the Kevin Owens show below:

The heart of the matter

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are expected to face each other once again at WrestleMania 33, so it was widely believed that the company would hold off a confrontation between the two till the Royal Rumble match.

However, it looks like Raw's diminishing ratings have forced the company to arrange this face off six days prior to their first PPV of 2017, in order to draw attention and build excitement towards the event.

What's next?

The Raw episode of January 23rd will be the first time Brock Lesnar will be under the same roof as Goldberg after suffering from a devastating loss at the hands of the former WCW star at Survivor Series.

Although it's not known yet if the two stars will cross paths during the show, due to the fact that their confrontation, even in a non-physical form would be worthy of lots of attention, it's more than likely that they will come face to face during the event.

SportsKeeda's take

Given that the January 23rd will be the final Raw before the Royal Rumble PPV and the first confrontation between the two former Wolrd Champions after Survivor Series, fans in attendance are expected to be in for an exploding show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com