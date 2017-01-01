WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for RAW on January 16th

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will not face off until the PPV.

WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar for RAW on January 16th. According to WrestlingInc, the publicity for the event is being done locally from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. This will be his first appearance on RAW after he was beaten against Goldberg in the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lesnar is expected to cross paths with Goldberg in the Royal Rumble match later this month.

Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg stood as opponents in the main event of Survivor series pay-per-view. Goldberg defeated Brock in 86 seconds to seal the match and shocked the entire WWE Universe. It was difficult to digest what had happened in the ring as the match was not expected to end with such ease.

However, later it was revealed that the contract between the two was a ‘one match deal’ as decided a week prior to the match. However, the attention it garnered was more than expected.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer that this plot created a lot of buzz amongst the fans and noticing the ‘money’ this can fetch, Lesnar and Vince McMahon did not want to put an end to this storyline with a single match. Hence, the match was used as the foundation to build up a possible match between the two in the Royal Rumble.

The last time when Lesnar was present in the ring, he was on the losing end of the match which lasted less than two minutes against Golberg in November 2016. Since then, he has been missing from the show. Now with these advertisements, his appearance has been on RAW has more or less been confirmed.

Interestingly, Goldberg will also make an appearance on RAW but that will not be on the same Monday as Lesnar. Instead, he will appear next Monday on Raw and on 23rd January on the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble. As per the report from WrestlingInc, the two will not be facing each other before the PPV.

The two wrestlers are going to be on the show on alternate Mondays as of now. This would certainly create room for great teasers and promos, without having the two actually meet to build their encounter in the 30-man Royal Rumble to be held this month.

Also, Lesnar will be coming back after weeks. Thus, his take on the quick defeat will be interesting to note.

Now this game of hide-and-seek is a smart move by WWE as the following events will be a treat to the curious fans.

We expect Lesnar to return with an answer for his defeat and Goldberg to reply as he did when he was underestimated. If the drawn-out and competitive encounter that many expected to take place at Survivor Series does go down at Royal Rumble, we are certain it won't be disappointing.

