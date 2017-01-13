WWE News: Brock Lesnar makes major mistake at NHL game

Lesnar walked straight across the Jets' logo that adorns the team's locker room.

13 Jan 2017

Enforces don’t get any more terrifying than Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

Brock Lesnar was a special guest at NHL side Winnipeg Jets’ home game against the Calgary Flames this past Wednesday, The Beast Incarnate headed into the locker room to inspire the Jets, who won the game 2-0.

Lesnar was warmly welcomed by the Jets, but he put that goodwill in jeopardy when he walked straight across the huge Jets’ logo that adorns the floor in the home side’s locker room.

Lesnar was admonished by the home side, albeit in a jovial manner. However, in his defence, he said that he didn’t know the rule and was led to walk over the logo. Besides, who is going to tell The Beast Incarnate that he is in the wrong?

In case you didn’t know...

NHL teams have a long history of being somewhat particular about their logos, and despite being a fairly young franchise (in this guise at least) the Winnipeg Jets are no different. Striding across the emblem is considered a move of monumental disrespect, and if perpetrated by an opposite player would almost guarantee a feisty atmosphere out on the ice.

Thankfully for the Jets, Lesnar isn’t an opposition player.

The Winnipeg Jets first entered the NHL in 1979, but financial troubles saw the franchise move to Phoenix (Arizona) in 1996, becoming the Pheonix Coyotes, who became the Arizona Coyotes in 2014.

The current Jets took over the Atlanta Thrashers franchise in 2011, and their only post-season playoff appearance came at the climax of the 2014/15 season. Maybe signing Lesnar would give them something of a boost.

The heart of the matter

The Winnipeg Jets have quite the storied pro wrestling connection, although Lesnar is little to do with it.

The new WWE United States Champion happens to from Winnipeg, and as a result, Chris Jericho is arguably the most notable Jets fan on the planet. The Beast Incarnate recently located to Canada however, and as his kids are Jets fans it would seem that Lesnar himself has taken to the team as well.

What’s next?

Maybe Chris Jericho will take offence to Lesnar’s apparent sign of disrespect and challenge The Beast Incarnate to a Jets jersey on a pole match? Whilst that almost certainly won’t happen, Lesnar taking a more human role outside of combat sports could be a sign of his impending retirement. Only time will tell.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lesnar clearly enjoyed his time at the Jets game, and the press around his appearance showed a side of The 1 in 21 and 1 that we very rarely get to see on WWE TV. After a tough 2016, this could be a sign of an upswing in Lesnar’s fortunes in 2017.

