WWE News: Chris Hero makes his NXT return

Former NXT star makes his much-awaited return to the brand.

Hero made his return to NXT

What’s the story?

Former NXT star Chris Hero has made his return to WWE’s developmental territory NXT after several weeks’ worth of speculations. WWE revealed the news by posting a video of Chris Hero returning as Kassius Ohno, which was the character that Hero played during his initial run with the promotion.

In case you didn’t know:

Chris Hero was released by WWE back in 2013 after spending almost 21 months in the company.

After his release, Hero had noted that the door for a return to the WWE was open. The Kassius Ohno gimmick was a hard-hitting one and he was supposed to be a member of the Shield before WWE decided to go with Roman Reigns.

The Heart of the matter:

Chris Hero made his return at the Full Sail Arena during the January 5th tapings and had a face-off with the reigning NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

He was introduced as Kassius Ohno, the gimmick which he initially played during his first stint with WWE. There were rumours about Hero making a comeback to NXT for a long time now but Hero had earlier mentioned that nothing was confirmed.

Hero tweeted out the following after the reveal:

Look at who they let in the back door... — Chris Hero (@thechrishero) January 6, 2017

Triple H also posted a tweet on his handle as you can see below.

What’s next?

With Hero confronting Shinsuke Nakamura, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hero head straight into a championship feud with the Japanese sensation.

The Samoa Joe – Shinsuke Nakamura feud has cooled down considerably and having someone like Hero in the mix brings a fresh approach to the title and for NXT as a whole.

Sportskeeda’s take:

With the skill set and experience that Hero brings to the table, it’s not surprising that he made it back to NXT. WWE would be looking to have a new face for the brand so that they could free up Nakamura for the main roster and Hero looks to be an apt candidate.

He has the fans firmly behind him and Hero could be a good transitional champion till WWE comes up with another huge star from the NXT roster. The return as his former character is also an interesting detail that needs to be noted.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com