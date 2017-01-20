WWE News: Chris Jericho and Rusev's Twitter feud escalates

Could this Twitter war lead to a feud for the US Championship?

Chris Jericho is never known as someone who holds back

What’s the story?

There was a recent episode of Total Divas where the cast members live tweeted during the show. According to a recent report from FoxSports.com, this eventually led to an argument between Rusev and Renee Young. The argument was in regards to Canadian athletes.

Below is Rusev’s Tweet:

No! @ReneeYoungWWE missed the next shot. 0$ for her. She is surprisingly good tho...... for a CANADIAN A!!! — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

And afterwards, Renee Young responded:

Ummmm Canadians are good at basketball cc: @SteveNash . You can send payments to my PayPal account https://t.co/SGx2Fi3Ypn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 19, 2017

To which Rusev tweeted back:

35 million Canadians. 1 great player. https://t.co/MduaM0UmfV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

Eventually, Chris Jericho had enough of Rusev criticising his country and had this to say:

7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers. https://t.co/A93bWxd5O1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

There aren’t many known professional wrestling legends that were Bulgarian, but a few to acknowledge are Tiger Nenoff Tsakoff, who wrestled in the early 1900’s, and Andre the Giant, who is half Bulgarian and half Polish.

Rusev calls Andre the Giant the greatest Bulgarian of all-time

The heart of the matter

Rusev didn’t take what Jericho had to say lightly:

Mr wannabe rockstar, give credit to Andre the Giant. He was half Bulgarian. And get a life. You are 62 years old. It's pass your bed time. https://t.co/brZzlr1YRV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017

What’s next?

Royal Rumble is January 29th, 2017 where both men will be competing for the opportunity to wrestle in the main event of Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Considering the cheap shots about Jericho being a ‘wannabe’ Rock Star, this appears to be a serious Twitter war between the two of them. There would be no surprise if the two squared off at Fastlane for the United States championship, considering Rusev has been the most popular United States champion in quite some time.

