WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals his original opponent for WrestleMania 32 was Dean Ambrose

Jericho ended up facing AJ Styles at the event.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 20 Jan 2017, 15:12 IST

Jericho said that he knew he would turn heel from the start

What's the story?

Chris Jericho recently joined Busted Open Radio to accept a much deserving Comeback Of The Year award for 2016. Among other things, he revealed that the original plans for him were to face Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32 during the interview.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho returned to WWE programming on the January 4th episode of Raw last year. He later entered the Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Dean Ambrose after staying in the bout for more than 50 minutes.

As he was eliminated from Royal Rumble by Dean Ambrose, many thought he would face the current Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania but he ended up facing the newly debuted AJ Styles.

During their feud, Jericho first formed a team with AJ Styles dubbed as Y2AJ. Although this alliance was short-lived and Chris soon turned on his partner while also turning heel in the process. The two faced each other numerous times with each securing a couple of victories over the other. Their feud culminated at WrestleMania 32 where Y2J defeated Styles in a singles match.

The heart of the matter

During his latest interview, Jericho spoke about returning to WWE in 2015 but only doing house shows. Later, he also opened up about his televised return and in the process, revealed that he was originally supposed to face Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32:

"The original plan was for me to work with [Dean] Ambrose at Wrestlemania, but I think I started planting those seeds as a babyface that were really pissing people off. I knew it and it was fun for me to see that 'Jericho's done, he's stale, he's so stale. Oh that scarf and the vest it looks ridiculous.”

What's next?

While Jericho did not face Ambrose at WrestleMania 32, the two were engaged in a feud afterwards. Their rivalry ended after Dean defeated Jericho on numerous occasions.

Given that both these stars are on different Brands now, the chances of them having another feud in near future are not very bright. However, we can still hope that they will face each other once again sometimes down the line.

Sportskeeda's take

Having a feud with a veteran like Chris Jericho helped AJ Styles take his act to the next level in the WWE and the results are very clear now as Styles has become one of the prominent stars of SmackDown Live. So it can be said that the change in the plans for Jericho at WrestleMania 32 turned out great.

