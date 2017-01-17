WWE News: Adam Cole wants a WrestleMania moment

Kyle O'Reilly may have some company heading to the WWE with him in 2017...

by Jeremy Bennett News 17 Jan 2017, 15:03 IST

Adam Cole wants a WrestleMania moment, and he deserves one...

What’s the story?

Current Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with Total Wrestling Magazine. When asked about possibly jumping over to the WWE, he said “never say never” and added that he would like to have a WrestleMania moment.

In case you didn’t know...

Adam Cole’s contract with Ring Of Honor is up at the end of April. Many people speculate that he will make the jump to the WWE when the deal is up, sometime after WrestleMania.

Check out Cole’s entrance:

The heart of the matter

The WWE is in signing mode more than ever after the brand split. With Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, and the new United Kingdom Championship, the WWE is trying to create standalone entities that will help further the brand and their network well into the future.

What’s next?

The ball is definitely in Cole’s court, but it almost seems like he’s ready to take that big step. The most likely landing spot for Cole would be NXT, but his billed wrestling weight is currently 210 pounds, so he could shave a few off and join 205 Live.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If the WWE lands Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to start 2017, that will be a major step forward in terms of signing talent in the new year. Cole is a tremendous talent, and clearly had management behind him in Ring of Honor when they put him in the Bullet Club.

The WWE can do a feud between Cole and O’Reilly similar to what they did with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. They also could be paired together as they were a tag team in their early Ring of Honor Days as Future Shock.

One thing is for certain, if they head to NXT, they will be in good hands once guys like Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode get called up to the main roster.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com