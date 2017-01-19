WWE News: Darren Young reveals details of elbow injury

Bob Backlund's protege has received some bad news.

19 Jan 2017

It may be a while before Young can become great again

What’s the story?

Earlier this week we reported that WWE superstar Darren Young had picked up an injury during his main event match with Epico, and the former WWE Tag Team Champion has taken to social media to post an update on his condition.

Needless to say, it doesn’t make for happy reading for fans of Mr No Days Off. Young revealed that he suffered a hyperextension of the elbow, which led to a traumatic dislocation and fracture of the elbow’s coronoid process. You don’t need to be a doctor to understand that that isn’t good news.

Young didn’t elaborate further, but do not expect to see the former Nexus man in the ring again anytime soon.

Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow. #blockthehate #standby pic.twitter.com/LNcvQiXLrF — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Darren Young had an up and down 2016, the highs coming in the shape of a feud over the Intercontinental Championship with The Miz and the lows following shortly after, in the shape of Worst Feud of the Year contender with Titus O’Neill.

Towards the end of the year, he drifted back into the lower reaches of the card and has subsequently picked up a major injury at the beginning of 2017. Young’s fans would have been optimistic and hopeful about a breakout year for one of WWE’s most underrated performers, but a serious elbow injury may end those hopes.

The heart of the matter

Whilst it may be too early to say for sure how long Young will be out, it is fair to say that any injury with the words ‘traumatic’ and ‘fracture’ involved, isn’t going to be good. Young will be out of action for the foreseeable future at the very least, and it could be a few months before he returns to action.

There is never a good time for a wrestler to be injured, but the beginning of the year is particularly bad, with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania right around the corner.

What’s next?

WWE is yet to comment on the injury, and Young himself has revealed little outside of the initial prognosis. It is still early days for the injury, and it may take WWE doctors a little while to judge the severity of the fracture. It would seem that Young is out of the running for a Royal Rumble spot, however.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is never good to hear about wrestlers picking up injuries, and this is no different. Young is one of the most unheralded performers in WWE, and we would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

