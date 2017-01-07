WWE News: Dave Meltzer on Kenny Omega getting a possible WWE offer

Meltzer claimed that Omega's move to the WWE will depend on whether he is ready to work their schedule.

Omega is rated among the greatest stars in the pro-wrestling world at present

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently commented on the possibility of the WWE offering a contract to New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega. The reason that he provided for their interest in Omega was simply the fact that they did not like any pro-wrestler gaining buzz from a different company.

“I don't know Kenny but I do know WWE doesn't like anyone getting a buzz with another company.”

In case you didn’t know...

Following his epic encounter against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this week, Kenny Omega announced on Twitter that he will be stepping away from Japan in order to reassess his future. This will bring an end to the superstar’s near 7-year long association with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which began early in 2010.

Omega has conquered a number of championships during his tenure with the promotion including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title (twice), Intercontinental title and Tag Team title. He also won the G1 Climax tournament last year to earn the contract for his IWGP Heavyweight title match against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, becoming the only non-Japanese wrestler to do so.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer claimed that the WWE can easily get hold of ‘The Cleaner’, provided he is ready to work as per their schedule. He quoted examples of Kota Ibushi, who rejected a WWE offer due to his unwillingness to work their schedule, and Zack Sabre Jr., who wasn’t happy with the money being offered. He stated:

“If WWE wants him, they will get him unless he doesn't want to work the schedule. Ibushi didn't want to work the schedule. Sabre wasn't exactly given a monster money offer.”

The eminent journalist also pointed out why the WWE tends to miss the bus on certain wrestlers is because they think that people will be ready to work more dates for them for a lesser amount as they are the superior brand. Moreover, at times, they also assume that performers working in the indies get paid less. He explained:

“The only reason they don't get certain guys is the mentality that we're WWE and people will work twice as many dates for the same or less money because we're WWE, or they are guys really not making big money on the indies.”

What next?

Now that Kenny Omega has mad it clear that he will no longer work for NJPW or any other Japanese promotion, for that matter, he has a number of options available at hand. The entire pro-wrestling fraternity will have their eyes on which way he decides to go.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering that the WWE already have a megastar like AJ Styles onboard as an integral part of their roster, Omega’s inclusion could prove to be a real icing on the cake for them. However, it is difficult to say if that would be in the best interests of ‘The Cleaner’.

