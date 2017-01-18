WWE News: Dave Meltzer says Kenny Omega won't appear at the Royal Rumble

Despite rumors to the contrary it seems like Kenny Omega will stick around in NJPW,

by Riju Dasgupta News 18 Jan 2017, 20:57 IST

The leader of the Bullet Club will stick around in NJPW

What’s the story?

Ever since Kenny Omega had a 6-star match (according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter), there has been speculation of him coming to WWE and appearing in the Royal Rumble.

In an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer himself refuted the rumours. The speculation was based on the premise that Kenny Omega’s contract with NJPW expires on 31st January, while the Royal Rumble is on the 29th of January, 2017.

Meltzer added that insiders have speculated that Omega has already re-signed with the company. Furthermore, Kenny Omega has also been booked for an event by Wrestling Star in Chile on 28th January, making it practically impossible to arrive in San Antonio in time, a day later.

In case you didn’t know...

Following his show stealing match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome, Kenny Omega has been the most talked about wrestler outside the WWE. Rumours about him coming to WWE and appearing in the Royal Rumble first began with a cryptic tweet from Omega saying he would be leaving Japan, to re-assess his future.

Furthermore, they were fuelled by John Cena posting pictures of Omega on his Instagram page. Last year, this had been the prelude to AJ Styles coming to the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Traditionally, one of the highlights of every Royal Rumble has been the guests who appear at the event, as the clock counts down to zero. AJ Styles made his debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016 and has gone on to become the MVP of the Smackdown brand.

Fans believe that the much younger Kenny Omega, who eventually took Styles’ place in the Bullet Club and has constantly been praised in terms of in ring work. Meltzer has previously said that Omega can be ‘the guy’, in WWE.

What’s next?

This is what’s next for Kenny Omega

The Royal Rumble at the Alamodome promises to still be a star-studded event, despite the absence of Kenny Omega. The venue fits 60000+ fans, and it's most certain that WWE will go all out to make the event grand indeed. Kenny Omega will continue to remain the MVP for NJPW for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda's Take

We foresee that Kenny Omega will come down to WWE in due time, but he believes that he has unfinished business in Japan right now. He will continue to wrestle 6-star matches for the company, in the future.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com