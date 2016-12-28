WWE News: Details for Money in the Bank announced

News on the Money in the Bank for 2017.

by Simon Cotton News 28 Dec 2016, 10:06 IST

The briefcase that has brought so many wrestlers to main event status in WWE

The return of the brand split in 2016 brought an end to the era of PPVs where all WWE Superstars could compete on the show. The WWE has only a few PPVs where wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown can be seen such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, but there may be another one added to that list in 2017.

Wrestlezone.com reports that according to fans in attendance for a live event in St. Louis, the WWE is advertising for the return of the Money in the Bank PPV. The announcement informed fans that the PPV would return on June 18th, 2017, the third Sunday of the month.

This poses a lot of interesting questions for the brand split going forward, with varying fan opinions about what WWE should do with the Money in the Bank concept.

Some fans feel that since the company now has two World Championships that they should return to having two Money in the Bank Ladder matches on the Money in the Bank PPV like the company did from 2010 to 2013.

The Inaugural Money in the Bank PPV that featured dual championship matches for the first time

Other fans believe having two Money in the Bank matches makes light of the concept and that the Money in the Bank match would be served as a part of the WrestleMania showcase like it initially was at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, California.

If the company wishes to have this be a show featuring both brands, then the WWE will have the option to have the two Money in the Bank Ladder matches or just one with half of the Superstars from both brands.

Making the Money in the Bank match a dual brand show will make 5 PPVs where both Superstars will interact; assuming that Battleground as a both brand show was a one-time thing. However, considering that Money in the Bank is often one of the better shows of the year, the fans might not mind it being two shows.

Several Money in the Bank PPVs of the past occurred in an era when Raw and SmackDown constantly had both brands on all their PPVs, but Money in the Bank was still considered a premier show.

This was especially true for the PPV in 2011 and is regarded as one of the best shows of that year due to the main event of John Cena and CM Punk fighting for the WWE Championship.

The WWE has been rumoured to be doing fewer PPVs going forward, so this news regarding Money in the Bank only confirms that the Money in the Bank matches will continue.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com