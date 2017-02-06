WWE News: Dolph Ziggler on becoming a ‘heel’ again, why he enjoys Twitter so much

Ziggler revealed how he was trained to be the 'bad guy' from his initial years.

Ziggler feels this has already been a different year for him

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared in an interview with Big Communications where he spoke about his recent ‘heel’ turn and revealed the reason behind his love for Twitter among other things.

In case you didn’t know…

Ziggler’s latest ‘heel’ turn happened during the 3 January episode of SmackDown Live this year when he delivered a ‘Superkick’ to Kalisto, who had come to save him from an assault by Baron Corbin. ‘The Showoff’ had been portraying a ‘face’ character since the Payback pay-per-view in June 2013 where he lost his World Heavyweight title to Alberto Del Rio. However, prior to that, he had always been a ‘heel’ from the time he made his debut on WWE television back in 2008.

The heart of the matter

On his return to a ‘heel’ persona, Dolph Ziggler said that it has already made this year a different one for him. He spoke about how he was the ‘bad guy’ for a long time before he turned ‘face’ a few years back and people enjoyed watching him in both. Ziggler revealed how his trainer had told him during his early days that he was fit to be a ‘heel’. Here’s what he stated:

“This is already shaping up to be, very quickly, a different year for myself. For the longest time I was the bad guy that you enjoyed watching, one way or another, and the last few years I've been the good guy you kind of enjoy having around. We'll see if I'm starting to go back to my old ways. When I was first learning - wrestling training, when I was first learning how to fall down and [the trainer] goes, 'You're a natural jerk, I'm just gonna train you as the bad guy.' It made sense.”

Discussing his liking for Twitter, the 2-time World Heavyweight Champion explained how he used to read wrestling magazines and write letters to them which no one ended up reading. However, these days it is so easy to message anyone in the world and get a response from them more often than not. ‘The Showoff’ said:

“I really enjoy Twitter so much because as a fan when I was growing up I could read a wrestling magazine and maybe write a letter and hope someone would read it. They would never read it. Now you can basically text anyone in the world in a public forum and they might write you right back.”

What next?

Dolph Ziggler is currently engaged in a feud with Apollo Crews, who has saved Kalisto from being assaulted by Ziggler on a few occasions. The two of them are likely to have a match very soon and it could happen as early as this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ziggler’s ‘heel’ turn has been a refreshing change for the superstar as it has come at the back of a few disappointments in the recent past. However, the WWE should build on it and pit him against some of the more prominent ‘face’ characters in the current roster.

