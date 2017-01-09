WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals why he hates John Cena for real

Dolph Ziggler sounds off about the Cenation Leader.

Dolph Ziggler on why he hate John Cena

What’s the story?

In an interview given to Sam Roberts before WrestleMania 29, WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler talks about why he hates John Cena in real life. Sam Roberts released the interview in the 115th episode of the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast.

In case you didn’t know...

Dolph Ziggler and Big E Langston formed an alliance along with AJ Lee ahead of WrestleMania 29. The duo had challenged Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) for the WWE Tag team championship at the pay-per-view. Bryan and Kane, however, defended the titles successfully. After WrestleMania 29, Ziggler went on to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio to become the new World Heavyweight champion.

The heart of the matter

Ziggler mentioned during the interview that he hates Cena because he wants to be in the spot that Cena is currently in. Ziggler noted that Cena is the poster boy of the company and promised that he would reach such a spot one day.

"He is the face of the company for a reason. He does all those Make-A-Wish [wishes] for a reason. He's constantly in some main event, perhaps WrestleMania's main event, because he is our poster guy. He is our guy and it's great. That's why I hate him. I want to be in that spot and one day I'm going to be. It is so frustrating, especially when I'm like, 'but I'm so good!' It drives me. It's fun and we have a nice little rivalry where he does things his way. We don't always see things eye-to-eye and it makes things that much more fun."

Ziggler also claimed that he is better at wrestling when compared to Cena. He said he was adamant of the facts that does not necessarily make him connect with the fan base in a better manner.

"I hate [Cena], and, like, for real. Yeah, I hate everything he stands for. I hate how awkwardly he runs. I hate that I'm better at wrestling, but he has this awesome connection with the fans and I'm so great at wrestling and I haven't made that great connection with all the fans that aren't in New York. There has to be some substance to a character and we know John. We know his 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect'. We know he's not going to back down. He's the face of the company. What do we know about me? I'm jacked, shredded, look like a movie star, and have great matches. That doesn't connect with everyone."

What’s next?

It will be surprising if any big fallout takes after such an old interview. Ziggler was playing a heel character during the time he gave the interview and he was expected to take give such an answer about John Cena. A major fallout for his interview should not be expected.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The opinion that Dolph Ziggler has about Cena is probably something that a lot of names on the roster share. It’s easy for someone to grow jealous of Cena for the success that he is having in his career so the rant that Ziggler gave is understandable. Then again, this an old interview which got released now and apart from a peek into Ziggler’s mindset, it does not give anything relevant for the fans to chew on.

