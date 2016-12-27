WWE News: Dolph Ziggler tweets about his WWE Title Shot on SmackDown Live

'The Show Off' clearly can't wait for his title match against Baron Corbin and AJ Styles.

AJ Styles made the rivalry personal when he took a steel chair to the backs of Ziggler and Corbin

Dolph Ziggler looks all set for his Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and WWE Champion AJ Styles this Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

Ziggler sent out a tweet on Monday hyping his Championship match. Ziggler has been World Champion on a couple of occasions in the past and knows how it feels to hold the gold in the WWE.

I didn't get here a year ago & I sure as hell didn't stroll in with protection. Im done scratching & clawing.

It's time to win#SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2016

Corbin, on the other hand, is at the receiving end of a big push from the mid card after he impressed everyone in his Chairs match with Kalisto at TLC. Corbin would also have a point to prove as he heads into the Allstate Arena in Chicago, with the fate of the WWE Championship hanging in the balance.

The WWE Championship picture was cracked wide open after General Manager Daniel Bryan made the announcement that AJ Styles would defend his title against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, in a triple threat match at the SmackDown Live Wild Card Finals last week.

Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin were in the main event of SmackDown Live last week, battling it out to become the number one contender for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship when things went haywire. It all started when Corbin sent Ziggler flying into AJ Styles, who was on commentary with the likes of Mauro Ranallo, David Otunga, and JBL.

This led to Styles losing his composure and assaulting both Ziggler and Corbin with a steel chair. Styles rained solid steel chair shots on the backs of Ziggler and Corbin thus ending the match in a DQ and without a winner.

However, the returning John Cena may put an end to the party for AJ Styles. The leader of the Cenation is scheduled to return after a hiatus of almost two months and he may be gunning for AJ Styles.

Styles holds two singles victories over John Cena and has made a name for himself at the expense of the 15-time Champion. Cena might want to reignite his rivalry with Styles and get back at ‘The Phenomenal One’ for making a mockery of him.

