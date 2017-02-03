WWE News: Eric Bischoff tears down WWE's Royal Rumble performance

Eric Bischoff wasn't a fan of the WWE's Royal Rumble performance.

03 Feb 2017

Bischoff recently ripped into WWE’s creative plan after this past month’s Royal Rumble Battle Royal

What’s the story?

Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, not only today but of all time. Bischoff has one of the most creative minds the sport has ever seen, and he wasn’t too impressed with the WWE’s creative ability after this past month’s Royal Rumble Battle Royal main event from San Antonio, Texas.

The former WCW President took to his platform, the Bischoff On Wrestling podcast, to share his thoughts on the WWE Universe’s lack of interest in the pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In case you didn’t know...

One of the most anticipated parts of the Royal Rumble are when stars of the past and surprise entrants return for one last hoorah, however, we didn’t receive that this year. When it was all said and done, Randy Orton would emerge the victor and punch his ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Bischoff had to say about the Royal Rumble (courtesy of 411Mania):

”Every PPV has it’s own unique characteristics, especially the ones that have been around a long time. Again, tooting my own horn: Story, Anticipation, Reality, SURPRISE and Action. Those are the five elements that, in my opinion, a writer or a producer or CEO of a wrestling organization needs to maintain as often as possible. As often as possible you have to maintain as many of those elements as you can in everything that you do. When you fail to check that (surprise) box the audience notices it and they complain about it. I understand it. I get it. It is a let down.

He also went on to elaborate on why people love the Rumble:

The reason people anticipate the Royal Rumble is really two reasons in my opinion, aside from the big names and action. It’s the anticipation of who is going to go to WrestleMania and it’s the element of surprise that makes the Royal Rumble PPV stand out as the one that you can expect to see the unexpected.”

What’s next?

The backlash from the Royal Rumble isn’t just from Bischoff, as plenty of other talents from the past took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the PPV as well. Perhaps the disappointment from the Royal Rumble will be made up at Wrestlemania?

Sportskeeda’s take

Having Orton win the Royal Rumble didn’t really make too much sense to me, as it seemed like having The Undertaker win and go on to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title (had he won) before retiring made more sense. Orton’s win seems to be setting up a feud with Bray Wyatt, however, which should be quite an interesting match, to say the least.

