WWE News: Fans reportedly walked out of their seats after Roman Reigns entered at #30

Not surprising at all!

The build-up of the match has begun

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingNewsSource, many of the fans in attendance at the Alamodome walked out of their seats after Roman Reigns was revealed to be the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Reports that fans walked out of their seats when @WWERomanReigns came out at number 30. #RoyalRumble. — WrestlingNewsSource (@WNSource) January 30, 2017

In case you missed it...

Roman Reigns failed to capture the Universal Title early on in the night in an hard-hitting match against Champion Kevin Owens. Braun Strowman interference and the subsequent attack prevented Reigns from winning his first Universal title.

Coming to the 30-man Royal Rumble match, just when everyone expected Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Kenny Omega or some other legend to return as the 30th entrant, Roman Reigns’ music hit and a chorus of boos echoed around the Alamodome.

The fans chanted bulls*** as Reigns went on to eliminate the Undertaker, seemingly teasing a possible WrestleMania 33 match against the Phenom.

The heart of the matter

The heart of the matter here is not just the hate towards Roman Reigns, but also the sheer frustration when it comes to Vince McMahon’s fixation of shoving the Samoan star down our throats. On a night that saw John Cena tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title wins after the match of the year in WWE circles, the Reigns booking decision just overshadowed everything.

So it comes as no surprise that the fans walked out of their seats in pure disgust.

What’s next?

It seems WWE is planning on having a Reigns-Undertaker program for WrestleMania, with a possible Reigns-Strowman Fastlane encounter also on the cards. Considering the backlash, we wouldn’t be surprised if #CancelWWNetwork starts trending again.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it was good to see Randy Orton win the Royal Rumble, the only reason the fans marked out was because he eliminated Reigns. Roman Reigns will never get over with the fans at this rate and it;s high time they give up on the push Roman Reigns to sky project.