WWE News: Fans want AJ Styles to main event Wrestlemania 33

WWE Champion leads the poll ahead of The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

by Riju Dasgupta News 27 Dec 2016, 12:54 IST

AJ Styles has made a phenomenal impact in his debut year!

Time is ticking down to WrestleMania 33, and to create publicity for this event, the official WWE website posted the following poll for the WWE Universe:

‘With only 100 days until Wrestlemania 33, which WWE superstar do you want to see in the main event?’

The poll was subsequently taken down, but we got a glimpse of the eventual results. The outcome was really surprising! AJ Styles led the polls by a fair margin, with 40% of the votes. The Undertaker, at number two, only had 12% of the WWE Universe supporting him.

Finn Balor, the man Ric Flair claimed would never main-event Wrestlemania was at Number 3, with 10% of the votes received.

WWE made AJ Styles the 6th fastest WWE Champion in the company’s history

What made the results surprising is that these three men, with AJ Styles in the clear lead, scored much higher than the likely contenders for this coveted Wrestlemania position. Brock Lesnar, who has been criticised for not having a competitive match in a really long time, scored only 1%.

Other performers higher on the card such as John Cena and Roman Reigns scored just 5% and 4% respectively. Even Goldberg, whose return and victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series caused shockwaves across the world, could manage only a very meagre 7%. Here are the results, in full:

- 40%: AJ Styles

- 12%: The Undertaker

- 10%: Finn Bálor

- 7%: Goldberg

- 5%: John Cena

- 4%: Roman Reigns

- 3%: Bray Wyatt / Dean Ambrose / Kevin Owens / Sasha Banks / Seth Rollins

- 1%: Brock Lesnar / Charlotte Flair / The Miz

- 4%: Other

Will WWE elevate AJ Styles from meaningless feuds to the main event at Wrestlemania 33?

What makes these results disheartening is the fact that WWE has had to rely on part-timers to carry their business in the past. A TNA original, nobody expected AJ Styles to not just become WWE Champion, but do so in under a year.

Currently, he’s the man carrying the SmackDown brand with the top prize, and even as a heel, gets a better reaction than most babyfaces in the actual show. While Sasha Banks and Charlotte have created history for the duration of the year, it’s obvious that the WWE Universe does not want them to main event Wrestlemania yet!

