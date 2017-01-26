WWE Rumors: Finn Balor currently in Birmingham to see if he's cleared

Though the WWE may keep it a secret for Royal Rumble purposes, Balor is being evaluated today to hopefully be cleared to return to the ring

by Jeremy Bennett News 26 Jan 2017, 10:06 IST

Finn Balor is currently in Alabama to see if he can be cleared to return to the ring...

What’s the story?

An update to an earlier story on Finn Balor, it is now confirmed that he is in Birmingham, Alabama to see world renown surgeon Dr James Andrews to determine if he will be cleared to return to the ring. This update comes from Mike Johnson at PWInsider.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor is recovering from a labrum tear that he suffered in his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year. The initial prognosis was four to six months that Balor would be out of action.

The heart of the matter...

This is basically one of the last hurdles that Finn Balor needs to clear to make a return to the ring and further test his shoulder to see if he can return. If Dr Andrews clears him, then he will probably head to Orlando’s Performance Center to do some in-ring work later today.

What’s next?

Hopefully, the news is good, but the WWE may keep the results close to their vest to try to surprise the WWE Universe this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. In this day of social media, it may be hard to keep everything a secret, especially if someone spots Balor in Orlando later today or tomorrow.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Obviously, we hope that Finn Balor receives good news and is okay to resume activities in the ring; which possibly leads to him making a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble. If Balor is in the Rumble, he’ll shoot straight up the charts of the odds to win the match.

Having Balor take on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship would definitely be a WrestleMania worthy main event that will be a major headlining match.