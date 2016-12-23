WWE News: Finn Balor on his friendship with Neville, possible return at WrestleMania

Finn Balor was forced to relinquish his WWE World title due to a shoulder injury

WWE superstar Finn Balor was at The O2 in London last week for the announcement of the brand new WWE U.K. Championship. The Sun caught up with him at the event as he discussed his relationship with fellow U.K. wrestler, Neville, and his bid to recover from injury in time for WrestleMania 33.

Balor revealed that he has been friends with Neville for 14 years now and it is the time that they have spent together in Japan and now in America that has encouraged them to depend on one another. Although he thought that it is unfortunate that the two of them have suffered injuries, it has given him time to assess his situation and come back revitalised.

The former WWE World Champion stated:

“Myself and Neville have been friends since 2002 and had similar journeys so it has not just been injuries that have encouraged us to lean on each other. It’s been the adjusting to dojos in Japan or upping sticks and moving to America, the adjustment of working for WWE. So me and Neville have leaned on each other for everything over the last couple of years. It was unfortunate what happened to both of us but I try to look at the positive situations from everything and for me timing was bad but I have the chance to step back and assess where I am and maybe come back a little bit rejuvenated.”

Talking about the shoulder injury that he suffered at SummerSlam during his match with Seth Rollins, ‘The Demon King’ said that this is the first major time off he has had in the past decade or so and he wished it had not happened. But he claimed to have learnt a lot during the time that he has spent recovering from the injury. He said:

“This is the first bit of time off I have had in about 10 years so to have this unfortunate break – which I wish didn’t happen – you have to make a positive out of a negative and I have learnt a lot of the last couple of months.I think being able to not worry about everything around me has helped. If I cannot affect a situation I take myself out of it.”

Finn Balor opined that getting his shoulder back on track was his top priority which is why he left the WWE Performance Center and headed to Birmingham, Alabama in order to obtain specialist help for his injury, hoping that he can get fit in time for WrestleMania. The former NXT champion said:

“What is important to me is getting my shoulder 100 percent right. So I took myself out of the WWE performance centre and took myself down to Birmingham, Alabama where they are one of the leading specialists in shoulder rehabilitation and working seven hours a day down there to try to make it back for WrestleMania.”

Speaking on the positives that have emerged from his injury layoff, Balor said that it was good to have a break after relentless work he has done for over a decade. Moreover, he has discovered more about himself and he is now upbeat about an advanced version of himself returning to action, hopefully at WrestleMania.

“It’s nice to have a little break, I have been doing this for 14 years. You learn a lot more about yourself and I’m excited about the new Finn Balor that is coming back and not worried about the one I left behind. The target was six months and to be back for WrestleMania,” Finn Balor told The Sun.

