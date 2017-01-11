WWE News: Finn Balor says he wants to fight Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania

Balor has been on the shelf since late August, but his return is imminent.

@TopRope_Tweets by jackwebb1814 News 11 Jan 2017, 20:24 IST

Finn Balor was injured at Summerslam in a match he won to become the first ever Universal Champion

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingInc.com , Finn Balor made an appearance at the 2017 Comic Con New Orleans this past weekend at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center. While doing a Q&A with fans in attendance, a young fan made his way to the mic to ask Balor a question regarding his injury and when he was going to be able to return.

However, the fan became emotional and broke down while asking the question. Being the good guy Finn is, he made his way over to the fan and brought him on stage with him for the rest of the Q&A, and even eventually answered the young fan’s question.

Finn with the young fan this past weekend

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor was a top pick from NXT for Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and GM Mick Foley during the brand split draft a few months ago. The Demon was thrust into the main event scene the very next week during his Raw debut by being placed in a Fatal 4 Way with Rusev, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens.

The winner of the Fatal 4 Way would move on to the main event later that night for a chance to fight for the newly unveiled WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam.

Balor won the Fatal 4 Way and would later beat Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match to secure his spot at Summerslam, going up against Seth Rollins for the chance to become the inaugural Universal Champion.

Balor and Rollins heading into their Summerslam match

Balor and Rollins put on a heck of a show when they finally met at Summerslam. Halfway through the match, however, Seth Rollins power bombed Finn Balor into the barricade at ringside. Balor, almost immediately, grabbed his shoulder and seemed to pop his shoulder back into place.

Even though it was obvious The Demon was injured, he continued on in the match, even finally beating The Architect with his patented Coup de Grâce to become the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

The celebration was shortlived, however, as it was made clear that Finn was seriously injured and would have to vacate his newly won Universal Title the next night on Raw.

The heart of the matter

The young fan at Comic-Con may have been overwhelmed at the sight of his favourite superstar, but the young man did get to ask the question we all want an answer to. When finally asked if he was close to making a full return, Finn responded with:

”As you can see I can pick you up, my shoulder is almost better. Hopefully I’ll be able to get Seth Rollins back at Wrestlemania.”

The Demon’s return is a highly anticipated one due to the fact he’s one of the most popular Superstars on the roster. Like the little boy at Comic-Con this past weekend, we are all chomping at the bit to get Finn Balor back on WWE programming.

What’s next?

There are several questions still left to be answered at this point. For instance, will Finn even be available to return before WWE’s biggest event in April?

Even if Balor is cleared to come back to the ring for Wrestlemania, it seems WWE creative has other plans for Seth Rollins. Only time will tell if Balor will get his revenge at The Show of Shows in Orlando, FL at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it’s almost a certainty that The Demon will get his hands on The Architect, we aren’t too sure that happens at Wrestlemania. However, a Summerslam rematch (possibly even for the same Universal Title), could be in the cards for Balor and Rollins. That would surely bring this story and feud full circle and give Finn a chance for his revenge.

Tweet speak

