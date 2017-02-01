WWE News: Marty Jannetty talks about famous angle with Shawn Michaels that could have killed him

What’s the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion, and one-half of the famous tag team The Rockers, Marty Jannetty was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, where he discussed his famous Barber Shop Window angle with WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

During the incident, there was a real window that was there along with two sugar (rigged) glass ones that Marty was scheduled to be tossed into. He discussed this matter further in the podcast. Below is a quote:

There was a production guy that had said we had three windows. Two of them were sugar glass and the other one was the regular window for all the time and I said that I knew about the sugar glass but didn’t think it was a real window. He said that’s the thing, that one was real. They didn’t mark the glasses and we didn’t know which was the sugar glass and which was real. He was shaking and was scared and asked that I didn’t say anything, and I said look, no harm no foul but damn.

In case you didn’t know...

The split between the Rockers came on Brutus Beefcake’s ‘Barber Shop’, where Brutus interviewed the Rockers about their recent issues they were having. There were angles that had taken place to suggest the team was on the verge of splitting.

During the segment, it appeared that both Jannetty and Michaels worked out their issues when Shawn Michaels suddenly super kicked Jannetty, before sending him through the glass window of the barber shop set.

The heart of the matter

Marty Jannetty has been the butt of jokes when it comes to professional wrestling. When someone refers to you as the ‘Marty Jannetty’ it means that you were second best next to a Hall of Famer. He elaborated on how it made him feel in the same interview.

All thse guys were not known when they came to me and after they left me they went off to be famous. It is not who is the weak-link of the team it is like the teacher of the world. Billy Gunn used to say that I want to tag with you so bad because they should call you ‘Springboard Jannetty’ since everyone that you tag with shoots to the top. So let that be my legacy and it is pretty much true and all these guys: Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Bob Holly, Al Snow, they are all students of mine.

What’s next?

While Marty Jannetty is now retired from professional wrestling, Shawn Michaels made his feature film debut on January 20th, 2017 with the Resurrection of Gavin Stone, playing the character of ‘Doug’ the Mechanic.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Marty Jannetty will always be recognised as a tag team specialist. While the way he was treated since splitting with Shawn Michaels isn’t fair, HBK’s rise has more to do with how great he is rather than how bad Marty Jannetty is.

While he did have issues with drugs in his past, people around the professional wrestling industry will forever remember and respect him for his contribution to the industry. The Barber Shop window angle will forever be etched into our hearts and minds for however long we live.

