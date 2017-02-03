WWE News: Former TNA Wrestler Lei'D Tapa will attend WWE Tryout today

The former TNA Knockout could sign with the WWE if she impresses.

Lei’D Tapa is set for a WWE tryout

What’s the story?

Based on a report from prowrestlingsheet.com, Lei’D Tapa will attend the WWE Tryout that’s scheduled to happen at the WWE Performance Center later today.

In case you didn’t know...

Lei’D Tapa is the ring name of Seini Draughn, who is a Tongan-American professional wrestler, professional wrestling valet, model, mixed martial artist and former women's American football player. She was trained by George South and Sione "The Barbarian" Vailahi. She debuted as a professional wrestler for Southern Heritage Championship Wrestling in June 24, 2011.

She quickly got a tryout match with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and ended up getting a developmental contract as a result of her performance. She would eventually make her official main roster debut in October of 2013, debuting as a heel when she attacked Velvet Sky. Weeks later at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Tapa would form an alliance with Gail Kim when she helped her defeat ODB and Velvet Sky for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Tapa’s stay in TNA was brief, however. She would end up being released in March of 2014, due to her, “lack of wrestling experience.” She went on to work for Global Force Wrestling and ended up returning to TNA in 2015 as part of a TNA vs. GFW angle.



Tapa also had a mixed martial arts fight in December of 2015, losing to Gabrielle Garcia in Seitama, Japan for the Rizin Fighting Federation.

The heart of the matter



It is rumored that WWE is currently looking to bring in as many female talents as they can from all over the world for the women’s tournament that they are planning on running this year, much like the Cruiserweight Classic that they held last year.

A number of independent female wrestlers were in attendance at the NXT tapings on Wednesday night as a precursor to the tryout coming up today.





What’s next?

The tryout is scheduled to happen at some point today. If she impresses, there’s a good chance that WWE will sign her.





Sportskeeda’s Take

Lei’D Tapa is an imposing figure in the world of women’s wrestling. She stands at 5’11” and weighs 218 pounds. However, from what we’ve seen from her, she isn’t exactly the most coordinated when it comes to her work inside the squared circle. She moves slowly and it seems like she telegraphs every move she’s going to attempt.



With the rumored tournament in mind, WWE need to get women signed on for it, no matter what. Tapa could very easily fill one of those tournament spots and make a first or second-round exit.

