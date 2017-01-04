WWE News: Gallows & Anderson want to reform Bullet Club to destroy WWE

Whatever happens one way or another, you can be sure that we haven't heard the last of the Bullet Club in WWE.

Will WWE find as much success as Bullet Club did in Japan?

What’s the story?

As reported by Uproxx, former New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stated that they wish to get the band back together, so to speak. The tag team, currently competing in Raw’s tag team division, have made no secret of the fact they want to shake things up in the company.

When speaking on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, the two spoke about former BC member Finn Balor and what they’d like to do upon his return.

“Let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve thrown. We’ll see if it sticks or not.”

In case you didn’t know...

Since their arrival in WWE following WrestleMania 32, Gallows & Anderson haven’t exactly set the world alight in the biggest wrestling company in the world. It’s no surprise that they would want to relive their glory days in Japan, during which they wrestled under the tutelage of former Bullet Club member Balor.

The group ran riot over the company and tore up the rule book in the process, with the Demon King constantly hinting at a reunion on social media.

The heart of the matter

Fans are dying to see this storyline take place, and many believe it would have, had Balor not picked up his injury at SummerSlam. Whilst most Superstars are fairly content with simply making it to WWE, like AJ Styles, it seems as if Gallows & Anderson want more than to be faces in the crowd.

That’s certainly a good attitude to have, but whether the men behind the scenes feel the same way is a different matter entirely.

What next?

Regardless of if this storyline ends up taking place, it doesn’t feel as if Gallows & Anderson will have had much to do with it. In terms of listening to the fans, WWE is extremely inconsistent with what it feels is necessary to put on TV, but it’s a whole different ball game with Bullet Club.

Reigniting the group would likely introduce a whole new audience to the product and whilst they have had slight success with ‘The Club’, it didn’t quite feel like the real deal.

The Bullet Club storyline has alot of potential in WWE

Sportskeeda’s Take

We feel that it’s too obvious to go ahead with the whole Bullet Club situation right now. We all know how much potential there is, not to mention possible free agent signings, but this is one of the busiest periods of the year for WWE.

It seems like a storyline of this magnitude would be better suited to the summer, with the usual trend being that there’s one huge focal point around SummerSlam with other segments around it.

In terms of what this could do for Gallows & Anderson, it could go one of two ways. Whilst many will see it as an opportunity for them to thrive under the WWE banner, there is also the possibility they could fade into the background.

One would imagine that AJ Styles would somehow find his way into this feud either at ‘Mania or SummerSlam and if that turns out to be the case they could be relegated to bodyguards.

