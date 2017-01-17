WWE News: Goldberg announced for Go-Home Raw to Royal Rumble

Lesnar has also been advertised for the event on WWE.com.

by Rohit Nath News 17 Jan 2017, 16:20 IST

Goldberg will likely cross paths with Brock Lesnar again at the Quicken Loans arena

What’s the story?

WCW legend Goldberg will be appearing on next week’s episode of RAW from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar is advertised for the same episode of RAW as well. Surprisingly, Lesnar’s appearance was not mentioned on television. They usually mention his name in advance due to his status as a special attraction. However, on WWE.com, Lesnar is advertised for the event.

Lesnar’s appearance in the Rumble is centred around getting his vengeance on Goldberg, who defeated him in 86 seconds at Survivor Series. He appeared in the latest edition of RAW, where he cleared the ring filled with competitors such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman.

He had a confrontation with Sami Zayn, whom he suplexed. He also had a confrontation with Braun Strowman, who walked away instead.

Goldberg has been more open to working a Lesnar-like schedule, so Wrestlemania 33 itself may not be his last appearance.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg’s appearance may likely be to cross paths with Lesnar once more, or even Roman Reigns for that matter. On the first RAW of 2017, Goldberg and Roman Reigns teased a rivalry. Goldberg’s appearance on RAW next week could also be used to plant the seeds for a bout at Fastlane as he is heavily rumoured to be wrestling at the event.

One of the rumoured matches is him teaming up with Roman Reigns. The possible opponents could be Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Another possible opponent could be Braun Strowman. There were rumours recently that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar may be the main event Wrestlemania 33.

Regardless, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is said to be one of the matches locked for Wrestlemania 33, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. So his appearance will definitely be to further their storyline.

What’s next?

Goldberg has many potential feuds on his plate. His appearance at the Rumble will be to further set the tone of his Wrestlemania match against Lesnar.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg will boost the final RAW before the Rumble, in terms of viewership and quality. Rumble is arguably the second most anticipate show of the year, so more fans will start tuning in as the road to Wrestlemania begins. WWE will likely put on a very interesting RAW that will set the tone for the coming two months.

