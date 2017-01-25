WWE News: Goldberg shelving a tradition after busting his head open on Raw Monday

Goldberg took to Instagram after the bloody incident on RAW.

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 Jan 2017, 03:07 IST

Metal door 1, Goldberg 0...

What’s the story?

As you can see from the photo on this article, Goldberg busted his head open last night during the main event segment of Monday Night Raw. It was not from a fight with another WWE Superstar though as his head was busted open by slamming it into a metal door before he left his locker room.

In case you didn’t know...

It’s been a long-standing tradition for Goldberg to headbutt the door before leaving the locker room and being escorted by security on his entrance. More than likely he was amped up at the thought of being in the ring with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker and naturally got a little overexcited.

The heart of the matter...

Goldberg took to Instagram the next morning to poke fun at getting himself busted open. He hinted at retiring that tradition in the following post:

Going out a limb .... but I'm putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now... kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble @wwe A photo posted by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Those who watched Raw this week definitely noticed that Goldberg was a little off and botching up his promos.

What’s next?

It’s more like who’s next (can’t resist), and the answer will be 29 other WWE Superstars at the Royal Rumble this Sunday. There are no injury concerns for Goldberg here as it was more of just a laughing matter more than anything.

Sportskeeda’s Take

All the jokes aside, it’s good that Goldberg is okay as he is going to be a big part of the Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Getting back to the lighter mood, it’s a good thing that door and Goldberg didn’t cross paths during this undefeated streak in the WCW days. The 173-0 record during the streak may not have been as impressive if that door got in his way.

As for the Royal Rumble, it’ll be fun to see the many unique battles that Goldberg will be involved in.