WWE News: Goldberg's United Kingdom Tour announced for June

Goldberg will take over the United Kingdom in June.

What’s the story?

It has just been announced by sescoops.com that Inside the Ropes has promoted Bill Goldberg’s of the United Kingdom in June this year.





In case you didn’t know...

Inside The Ropes started out as a wrestling podcast in January 2012 with Kenny McIntosh and Robert Duffin as the hosts. The show grew throughout the year with over 250,000 downloads and guests like Steve Austin, Bruno Sammartino and Vince Russo.

In 2013, the guys launched their live event brand ‘Inside The Ropes Live’ in Glasgow, Scotland putting on critically acclaimed nights with Independent cult star Colt Cabana and former WCW Champion, DDP.

2014 saw the podcast rise with over 1 million downloads and a further live show with Jim Cornette. In October 2015, the ITR lads brought WCW Icon STING to the UK for a massive tour of London, Manchester and Glasgow. They have also hosted spoken word events with Cody Rhodes and Matt Hardy.



The heart of the matter

Goldberg will be heading to the United Kingdom for a three-day fan interaction tour in beginning on June 26th, 2017.



What’s next?

The three stops on the tour will include Glasgow, Scotland on June 26th, Manchester, England on June 27th and London, England on July 2nd. Tickets for the events will be available starting on February 10th from www.insidetheropes.co.uk.



Sportskeeda’s Take

The timing of the tour is quite interesting, as numerous news outlets have reported that Vince McMahon would like Goldberg to stay with WWE beyond WrestleMania this year. From the announcement of this tour, it would seem like the former World Heavyweight Champion does not figure to be a part of WWE’s plans beyond June 1st of this year.

Bill Goldberg has a storied career and is one of the most popular figures in the history of professional wrestling. His performances for the WWE this year have been incredible, in that he’s only been competing in the ring for just under five minutes in his two matches since returning at the end of 2016 (1:26 in his defeat of Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, and 3:21 in his showing during the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Regardless of his relatively short amount of ring time, Goldberg has left an indelible impression on the WWE Universe since returning. We can only imagine that his speaking tour in the UK will leave the same sort of impression on those in attendance.

Hopefully, the promoters make sure to add cushioning to any doors in those buildings.

