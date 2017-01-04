WWE News: Goldberg will be in Cleveland for Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble

The WCW icon will feature on the 23 January edition of Monday Night RAW.

Goldberg joined the debut of The Kevin Owens Show as the special guest

What’s the story?

The iconic Goldberg has been confirmed for the January 23rd episode of Monday Night RAW that will emanate from Cleveland, Ohio, according to cleveland.com. This will be the go-home show of Monday Night RAW just six days away from the Royal Rumble.

In case you didn’t know...

Monday Night RAW has been pulling out all the stops to sell out the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker have all been advertised for Monday Night RAW episodes heading into the grand event.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, will have a chip on his shoulder as he tries to redeem himself from the humiliating loss that he suffered at the hands of Goldberg at the Air Canada Center during Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg has become a star attraction since his return to the company last year, and the entire Royal Rumble match is based on the Goldberg-Lesnar rivalry.

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, for the time being, has been confirmed for the 16 January episode of RAW. However, it may very well be possible that Lesnar might barge into the arena at Cleveland and give the WWE Universe a treat of the fight that the two are set to bring into the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg’s presence at RAW in Tampa was met with a lot of excitement as he was the guest of the inaugural Kevin Owens Show. Tensions peaked as Goldberg faced off with the likes Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Goldberg and Roman Reigns even joined forces to take out Braun Strowman with a double spear.

What’s next?

As the WWE moves closer to the Royal Rumble, things will get heated up between the two Superstars. Goldberg and Lesnar already share great animosity, and their Royal Rumble encounter will be indicative of the fact that the two behemoths are waiting to tear each other apart.

During the segment, it was also pointed out that Chris Jericho will enter the Royal Rumble match alongside the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and the New Day.

Sportskeeda's Take

Goldberg’s presence will certainly boost ticket sales for the 23 January episode of Monday Night RAW. Moreover, it might also be the first time that Lesnar and Goldberg meet each other inside the squared circle since their match at Survivor Series.

Tickets are still available for the Cleveland edition of RAW and Superstars such as Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are also advertised for the show.

