WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus welcomes second child to the world

What’s the Story?

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her husband Ron Fisico welcomed their second child into the world this past Saturday, January 14, 2017. According to Stratus’s website, their second child is a baby girl named Madison Patricia; the baby sister to Stratus and Fisico’s first child Maximus Stratus Fisico who is said to be very excited about being a big brother.

Trish delivered her child at the Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario.

Photo of Trish and Ron’s Daughter, Madison Patricia.

Photo by Luve Ashlyn Photography

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Stratus and her husband Fisico have been involved with each other since their time in high school. The two got married on September 30, 2006, but their honeymoon had to be put on hold due to Stratus getting a call to be a part of Armed and Dangerous, a VH1 reality TV series about celebrities training to become members of the Muncie Police Department of Muncie, Indiana.

Stratus joined the WWE in 2000 as a manager to Test and Albert, but would eventually move into competing in the women’s division. By the time she retired in 2006, she was a one-time Hardcore Champion and a record-setting 7 time Women’s Champion.

Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Stephanie McMahon, making her the youngest inductee in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the WWE initially wanted to have Stratus face NXT Champion Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto, but Stratus was unable to compete due to her pregnancy.

The heart of the matter

With two children, a high school sweetheart for a husband, appearances in WWE video games, and her Yoga Studio doing well, Stratus seems to have found a wonderful life outside of the WWE.

What’s Next?

The Stratus family will be having a lot on their plate with the arrival of their new child, but no one doubts that they can handle it with ease.

Sportskeeda’s Take

On behalf of Sportskeeda and the millions of fans who’ve supported you around the world, Congratulations on the new edition of your family Mrs. Stratus.

Tweet Speak

Stratus has been nothing but elated for the arrival of her baby girl as she has spent the last several days tweeting about her family.

Max saying goodbye to my bump. He's so proud and excited that he is going to be a big brother. I'm a bit emotional...https://t.co/WKW1V7Oa6S pic.twitter.com/KvWzWAwfga — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 14, 2017

Can't believe I'm in the homestretch guys! Just posted a q&a about this pregnancy, cravings & my baby girls' name https://t.co/aFMxHRtig2 pic.twitter.com/XYS8bBs4e3 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 14, 2017

Loving Huggies #NoBabyUnhugged initiative. When my baby girl is born she will be placed on me asap for her first hug https://t.co/6Dvm8Mzv6o pic.twitter.com/rZF46LwvC7 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 13, 2017