WWE News: Heath Slater not seriously injured but still in pain

No further details of the injury have been disclosed.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 29 Dec 2016, 17:45 IST

Slater and Rhyno became the first SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions

This week on SmackDown Live!, the Tag Team Championships were on the line. Heath Slater and Rhyno participated in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination match along with The American Alpha, The Wyatt Family, and The Usos. The American Alpha defeated The Wyatt Family to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Heath Slater tweeted the following indicating that he was injured during the match. Though there was no official indication or acknowledgement regarding his injury, his tweet indicated that he was going to meet a doctor after the show.

I guess I'll be seeing the DR tomorrow.... Ahhhhhhhh — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

Later, after consulting with the doctor, Slater posted the following via his official Twitter account stating that everything is good. But, indicated that he was still in pain.

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!! — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

As to the nature of the injury or its location, Slater has provided no update. We can only speculate that the injury is minor and won’t hamper him his wrestling. It apparently looks like the doctors have cleared him to wrestle again.

Heath Slater has had a great year in WWE after the recent WWE Draft. Though he was not drafted to any of the brands initially, Slater went on a crusade to get a contract on any of the brands.

His tagline "I got kids” became famous soon and he eventually won a contract for the SmackDown Live. Slater also became the first SmackDown Live! Tag Team Champion along with Rhyno during his pursuit for the contract.

Heath Slater is undoubtedly one of the most over babyfaces in WWE right now. His current run in the company has garnered much acclaim. One can only hope that Slater has not injured himself in this critical juncture of his career like Zack Ryder.

