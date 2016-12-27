WWE News: Huge matches announced for 205 Live

The battle of the Cruiserweights just got more intense with Neville vs. Swann and Daivari vs. Gallagher.

by Prityush Haldar News 27 Dec 2016, 14:28 IST

Neville stands tall after laying waste to Rich Swann

Tuesday night’s 205 Live is now stacked with action after all the drama that unfolded with the Cruiserweight Division on Monday Night RAW. Neville continued his reign of destruction last night on Monday Night RAW as he took down former Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins.

Neville was booked in a match against Perkins and after some initial onslaught from Perkins, Neville gained control and stole the victory with a pinfall. Neville then went on to issue a challenge to current Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann for a match at 205 Live and proclaimed himself the ‘King of the Cruiserweights’.

Neville wasn’t done there as he returned after Swann won his non-title match against Ariya Daivari. Swann accepted Neville’s challenge only to be blindsided by ‘The Man that Gravity Forgot’.

Neville then laid out a beatdown on the Cruiserweight Champion complete with a Red Arrow from the top rope sending out a message to the entire Cruiserweight division.

In another event that transpired backstage, ‘The Extraordinary Gentleman’ Jack Gallagher challenged Ariya Daivari to a first ever “Gentleman’s duel”.

During the backstage interview, Daivari accused Gallagher of being a scoundrel. Gallagher then came into the picture and allowed Daivari to take back his words but Daivari was insistent.

So Gallagher decided to slap Daivari with a glove and challenged him to a duel in one of the most hilarious segments of the night.

205 Live will feature only on the WWE Network after SmackDown Live on Tuesday night and it will be an hour of some high octane in ring action. SmackDown Live is already a stacked card with the Tag Team Championships, Women’s Championship and WWE Championship all being defended on the same night.

The episode will also feature the return of none other than John Cena. Looks like WWE is giving the fans all the wrestling they can handle as the year draws to a close.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com