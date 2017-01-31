WWE News: JBL accidentally tweets screenshot of adult content

JBL takes a screenshot to praise Ellering and accidently includes an open tab that hints at adult content.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 31 Jan 2017, 13:09 IST

JBL is a former WWE Champion

What's the story?

WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield recently tweeted about Paul Ellering, voicing his support for the WWE Hall of Famer and manager of Authors of Pain. He also posted a screenshot of his browser, which gave us an interesting glimpse at something completely not so PG.

Little to JBL’s knowledge, another tab was opened on his browser labelled “Katka Kyptova nude – Google Search.” This was pointed out by a fan on Twitter, much to the dismay of SmackDown Live’s commentator.

Have always love @PaulElleringWWE one of greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/AqSmF862DD — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 29, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

For the curious ones amongst us, Katka Kyptova is a female bodybuilder with an impeccable muscular built; and she indeed has some explicit photographs of hers on the internet. Still wondering how she looks? Here is a video of Kyptova on Youtube flaunting her physique:

A similar incident happened last year when Scott Hall posted a photo of his Christmas tree, with some pornography playing on his television in the background.

The heart of the matter

The tweet which has since done the rounds on various social media platforms was posted during the NXT Takeover event, which preceded the Royal Rumble. The tweet was apparently a show of support for Paul Ellering during the Authors of Pain entrance.

The screenshot of his browser was set on WWE Network broadcast of Takeover. The other open tab was the official site of USA Sevens Rugby.

What’s next?

JBL deleted the tweet shortly and replaced it with a cropped version of the original post. However, many fans still managed to capture the whole incident, and the unfortunate post has since reappeared across various social media platforms.

There has been no official statement regarding the matter either from JBL or WWE.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it was certainly an honest mistake on JBL’s part, the incident would not go down well with WWE due to its PG stance. Despite all the innuendo-based segments that have resurfaced, WWE has largely distanced itself from sexually explicit content ever since it went PG in 2008.

