WWE News: Jerry Lawler reveals he has signed a one-year deal with the WWE

Lawler claims the contract is an open-ended one.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 23 Jan 2017, 15:05 IST

Lawler returned on SmackDown this past week

What's the story?

When WWE announced that Jerry Lawler would be a part of the commentary team for Royal Rumble, many expected it to be a one-off deal. However, it now looks like the former WWE Wrestler will be staying around longer than first thought.

According to wrestlingnews.co during a recent interview with Cerrito Live, Jerry Lawler revealed that he has signed a new one-year deal with the company.

In case you didn't know...

WWE recently announced the members of the commentary team for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, which includes Corey Graves, Michael Cole and surprisingly, Jerry Lawler. This announcement was made after Jerry returned to WWE programming this past week on SmackDown, where he hosted the 'King's Court' with his guest being Dolph Ziggler.

The segment ended with Dolph, who has recently turned heel, delivering a superkick to the Host after being called a loser by him. You can watch the segment involving Ziggler and Lawler below:

The heart of the matter

During the interview, the Hall Of Famer spoke about many things including the return of the 'King's Court' segment as seen this past Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Speaking about his status with the company, he revealed that he has signed a new one-year deal with WWE and claimed that it's an open-ended contract, but did not give any further details about it.

What's next?

While the Former Wrestler didn't give any details about his role in WWE after the PPV in his latest interview, we previously noted that he is expected to play a role in Dolph Ziggler's elimination from the Royal Rumble.

So it looks possible that he would be involved in a storyline with Ziggler heading into the WrestleMania season after the Rumble. It would allow the Show Off to acquire some more heel heat before the Show of Shows.

Sportskeeda's take

Although the possibilities of an in-ring return for Lawler are not very bright due to the heart attack he suffered a while ago, the news that he would be around for longer than anyone expected is still a positive for the fans.

