WWE News: Jerry "The King" Lawler to make SmackDown appearance

WWE Legend Jerry Lawler is set to make an appearance on SmackDown Live.

by Carl Gac Breaking 15 Jan 2017, 01:58 IST

The king is coming home!

What’s the Story?

Veteran WWE announcer, and professional wrestling legend, Jerry “The King” Lawler has announced on his Twitter handle that he is set to bring The Kings Court to this coming Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. The show this week comes from Lawler’s hometown of Memphis and the addition of Lawler to the show will give the live attendance a boost.

In case you didn’t know...

Jerry Lawler is one of the all-time legends of professional wrestling. He has worked for WWE since the early 1990’s, first as an in-ring talent and then moving behind the commentary desk with Jim Ross. Lawler and Ross formed a world renowned commentary pairing for over a decade.

In recent times Lawler was signed to a WWE Legends deal, whilst being an occasional part of the commentary on SmackDown and as a part of the panel for both the Raw and SmackDown pre-shows. Lawler has been off WWE tv since late 2016, but now will make his return.

The heart of the matter

The use of Lawler on this episode of SmackDown Live could become a master stroke. WIth the show coming live from his hometown of Memphis, Lawler will get a hero's reception from the crowd in attendance. Lawler will lap up the attention from the crowd, and do whatever is asked of him in the role that he is used.

What’s next?

When Lawler was totally removed from WWE programming it was seen as a bad move by some people. Now that he is set to make a return, despite it being only a one-night teaser, it will be good to see the legendary announcer step back into the WWE ring. Lawler can still be a useful cog in the WWE machine, and he will undoubtedly be a big part of this episode of SmackDown Live.

It’s yet to be seen who may be the guests on this version of Kings Court, with several SmackDown feuds to choose from, including John Cena and AJ Styles.

Sportskeeda’s take

As one of the most recognizable men in professional wrestling, for both his image and his voice, it will be good to see Lawler back on WWE television. His partnership with Jim Ross is a massive part of the history of WWE, and even if this is only a one-night appearance Lawler will produce the goods and the crowd will be happier for seeing him back in the WWE ring.

