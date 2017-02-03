WWE News: Jim Ross announces release date of his new autobiography

The pre-sale price of the autobiography is $24.99.

Jim Ross along with Mean Gene Okerland and Ric Flair at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania's WWE Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Fame inductee and professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross is set to release his autobiography titled "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" on Tuesday, October 3rd. Released by Skyhorse Publishing, the book is available for pre-sale on Amazon. The hardcover book has been listed at a guaranteed pre-sale price of $24.99.

Skyhorse Publishing is one of the fastest-growing independent book publishers in the United States. Launched in September 2006 by Tony Lyons, former president and publisher of the Lyons Press, it has forty-two titles on the New York Times bestseller list over the course of its ten-year history.

In case you didn’t know...

Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Popularly known as "Good ol' JR", Ross owns a successful line of Bar-B-Q sauces and condiments. Ross also has a strong presence on social media with over 1.5 million Twitter followers and 146,000 likes on Facebook. His podcast, ‘The Ross Report’ receives over 750,000 listeners a week.

The heart of the matter

Starting from Ross’ childhood, the book gives a vivid account of how he went on to become one the most recognisable figures in professional wrestling, despite coming from a simple upbringing.

Ross, who grew up on a farm in Oklahoma had to withstand extreme circumstances and hardships to reach the epitome of his success. He is the most notable person connected to the sport who has never wrestled.

Involved with wrestling for over forty years, Ross had an incredible eye for talent. The 65-year-old commentator helped nurture wrestling icons like “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and John Cena, to name a few.

However, as the book ends around WrestleMania 15, the fans would be optimistic for another release.

What’s next?

Ross is also a New York Times bestselling author and a column writer for Fox Sports. Ross has even worked with CBS Sports, AXSTV and has a natural proficiency in writing. Thus, an autobiography from Ross is sure to be a best-seller.

Sportskeeda’s take

The book seems to be an amazing read, which takes us through the journey of Jim Ross’ career and how he overcame every obstacle to become one of the best commentators of the sport. Also, his unique opinion and perspective on the industry will surely make this one intriguing and a page-turner as well.

