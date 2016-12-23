WWE News: Jim Ross has high praise for SmackDown’s reality based promos and talks about Neville's return

Ross feels that SmackDown Live’s reality based promos makes for good TV

WWE Hall of Famer and former announcer, Jim Ross recently took to his blog on his JR’s Bar-B-Q website to discuss some of the ongoing issues with the SmackDown Live promos, Neville’s return to the WWE and much more.

Voicing his opinion on the recent episode of SmackDown Live, JR said that the edgy promos on the show made the blue brand a more compelling wrestling show to watch on the WWE Network. He was also of the view that the Superstars could be themselves when they were doing reality based promos without being limited by WWE creative.

Jim Ross wrote:

The reality oriented dialog between Miz and Renee Young was a timely departure creatively. Same for Nattie and Nikki that I also found to be good TV. Reality based storylines seem to work best as talent’s don’t have to worry about “acting,” as a rule, and simply focus on being themselves.

JR was also all praise for Neville, who made his WWE return at Roadblock: End of the Line after recovering from a broken ankle. Neville turned heel on the Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and TJ Perkins on his return and laid waste to them, after their Triple Threat match with Brian Kendrick at the PPV.

JR said that Neville was bound to add some tweaks to his move set, given that he was now a heel in the company. JR pointed out that high-flying, entertaining moves would make it difficult for the audience to boo him.

So Ross said that Neville would now approach the ring with a more ground and pound sort of style to match his heel persona.

Ross also talked about WWE’s peaking interest in UFC stars such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. He also included the names of Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt, who have been in talks recently with the WWE.

Jim believed that although they would not be on the WWE roster full time, special appearances supported by proper marketing could do wonders for the company.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com