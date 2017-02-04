WWE News: Jim Ross optimistic about Seth Rollins-Triple H match happening at WrestleMania 33

Ross believes Triple H vs Rollins can be a tremendous match without it having to be laden with risky moves.

Triple H had Samoa Joe attack Seth Rollins on Raw this past week

What’s the story?

In his latest blog for Jrsbarbq.com, legendary former WWE commentator Jim Ross spoke about the injury suffered by Seth Rollins recently and why he is positive that the match between Rollins and Triple H could still take place at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know…

The final segment of the latest episode of Raw saw Triple H finally responding to Seth Rollins by walking out to the ring and challenging ‘The Architect’ to come out and face him. A furious Rollins charged out only to be blindsided by Samoa Joe who relentlessly attacked him in the ringside area.

Joe then proceeded to throw the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion inside the ring and applied the Coquina Clutch on him, leaving ‘The Man’ out cold. It was at some point during all this action that Seth Rollins managed to pick up the MCL injury which has jeopardised his WM 33 match against ‘The Game’.

The heart of the matter

Ross mentioned in his blog that it was sad Rollins had managed to pick up a torn MCL. However, it generally takes 6-8 weeks to heal and may still allow the superstar to compete at WrestleMania, provided he is cleared for in-ring action.

Good Ol’ JR pointed out that ‘The Aerialist’ had pushed himself hard while rehabbing his previous knee injury and is likely to do the same this time, too. According to him, Seth Rollins and Triple H can have a great match even if there are no high-flying moves involved so there is every chance of it happening at WrestleMania 33.

Here’s what the WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

“Sad to hear that Seth Rollins re-injured his knee Monday night on Raw while being assaulted by Samoa Joe. A torn MCL generally takes about 6-8 weeks to heal and be cleared which might allow Rollins to go ahead with his match at Wrestlemania with HHH. This entire matter will depending on what Dr James Andrews staff has to say regarding clearing Rollins to return to the ring. Rollins showed magnificent resolve rehabbing his last knee injury and I have no doubt that he will do the same again with this less severe injury. Plus I believe that HHH vs Rollins can be a tremendous match without it having to be laden with risky moves for move's sake. Unless Rollins experiences complications while rehabbing this latest injury, I am optimistic that the Rollins-HHH bout at Wrestlemania will proceed.”

What next?

There is every possibility that the WWE may reveal whether or not Seth Rollins will be ready to compete at WrestleMania on the upcoming episode of Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The encounter between Triple H and Seth Rollins was supposed to be one of the biggest draws of this year’s WrestleMania. However, with the fate of the match hanging in the balance at the moment, the WWE will need to have a ‘Plan B’ in place well in advance.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com