WWE News: Jim Ross talks about Kenny Omega's Future and WWE's plans to sign him

Good ol' JR talks about where Kenny Omega will end up and whether WWE will sign him once his contract runs out.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Jan 2017, 22:05 IST

Ross claims that Omega is the hottest free agent at the moment

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Kenny Omega’s future. Ross said that Omega is the hottest free agent at the moment and WWE would have to do a great deal to sign Omega.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega put on the greatest match of his career at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 11 against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The match was rated six stars by Dave Meltzer and shot Kenny Omega to prominence in the independent scene.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega is seen as New Japan’s best bid to compete with the WWE. Jim Ross said that Omega will probably re-sign with New Japan and win the Championship from Okada this summer. Omega’s contract runs out on January 31st, which will make it impossible for him to appear at the Royal Rumble.

Ross pointed out that Omega is a very driven individual. He felt that WWE had to put Kenny over as the top guy in the company if they wanted to do business with him. Ross claimed that Omega would have some extent of creative control if he were signed to the WWE.

Jim Ross mentioned that WWE should have some game plan if the promotion wanted to sign Kenny Omega. Ross said that it was easy to project someone as the top guy, but that spot was reserved for certain individuals in the company.

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is expected to re-sign a deal with New Japan when his contract runs out at the end of this month. Omega will return to Japan and probably win the Championship this summer.

Sportskeeda's take

Kenny Omega became an overnight star after his match at Wrestle Kingdom. A stint with the WWE will obviously be on his bucket list, but he has made it clear several times that he still has a lot to achieve in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

NJPW’s plans of global expansion depend on Kenny Omega, and it is certain that Omega will be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion when New Japan goes global in July this year.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com